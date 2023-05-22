Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,486,252. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

