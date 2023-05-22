Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $110.04. 732,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

