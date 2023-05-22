PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Trimmed by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,393 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 3.0% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.66. 5,606,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,932,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $103.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average is $75.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

