Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Pembina Pipeline worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $31.06. 71,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,629. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.493 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 50.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

