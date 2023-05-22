Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Up to $26.60

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.60, but opened at $27.30. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 20,775 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at $1,843,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

