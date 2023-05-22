Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Financial Comparison

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of PLDT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pervasip and PLDT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.79 million 0.14 -$1.52 million N/A N/A PLDT $3.78 billion 1.31 $192.92 million $0.86 26.57

Volatility and Risk

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Pervasip has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLDT has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and PLDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip -12.34% N/A -21.38% PLDT 4.80% 25.79% 4.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pervasip and PLDT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A PLDT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

PLDT beats Pervasip on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corp. engages in the development and delivery of products and technologies to agricultural markets. It focuses on improving grow conditions, yields and value in hydroponic and other indoor grow facility applications. The company was founded on July 22, 1964 and is headquartered in Rye Brook, NY.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients. The Other segments consists interests in digital platforms and other technologies, including interests in VIH and Multisys. The company was founded on November 28, 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, Philippines.

