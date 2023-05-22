PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

PetMed Express has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. PetMed Express has a payout ratio of 157.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PetMed Express to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 169.0%.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of PetMed Express stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 856,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,235. PetMed Express has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $319.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetMed Express

Several analysts recently weighed in on PETS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PetMed Express by 72.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 2,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 633.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.