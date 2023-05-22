Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Raised by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,457,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 325,067 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.8% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $74,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.94. 7,705,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,494,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

