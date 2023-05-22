Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 36,516,371 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 22,742,119 shares.The stock last traded at $38.27 and had previously closed at $36.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 3.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $215.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.