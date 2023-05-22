PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.57. 6,259,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,714,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PG&E has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

