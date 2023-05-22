PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Acquires 2,409 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.9% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 38,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Medtronic by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $5,857,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $2,801,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.57. 2,170,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,530. The company has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $106.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

