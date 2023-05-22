PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Buys 300 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 4.0% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.66. 790,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.92. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

