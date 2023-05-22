Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,385 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $94.25. 1,097,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,420. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.