Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,083 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 0.1% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $240.12. The company had a trading volume of 93,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,339. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $250.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.