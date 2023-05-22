Piper Sandler Cuts Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target to $10.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Berry from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Berry from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Berry has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $525.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.18.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.40 million. Berry had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Berry will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 664,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Berry news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,132.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 664,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,800. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Berry by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 86,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Berry by 35.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Group purchased a new position in Berry in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

