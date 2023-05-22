Piper Sandler Cuts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $138.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $110.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.43. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.