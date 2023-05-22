Piper Sandler Trims Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Target Price to $51.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSCO. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.57.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,243 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after buying an additional 9,614,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,222.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,883,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

