Piper Sandler Trims Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Target Price to $35.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.1 %

MRO stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.83%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

