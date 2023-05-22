Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAGP. Mizuho raised their target price on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded Plains GP from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.27%.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.