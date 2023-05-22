Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Trading Down 2.8 %

PLNT stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $85.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.