Pocket Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $36.38 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Pocket Network has a market cap of $36.38 million and $331,057.53 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Get Pocket Network alerts:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

