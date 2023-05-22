PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.17.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.65. 219,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,907. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $145.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.