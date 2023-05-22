PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 170,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 327,418 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $18.33.

Specifically, CEO Vikram A. Atal bought 40,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram A. Atal purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $752,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAA. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PRA Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

PRA Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.10 million, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.16.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.52 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter worth about $9,971,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,494,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,225,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,029,000 after acquiring an additional 34,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter worth approximately $751,000.

About PRA Group

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.