Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRMW. CIBC lowered shares of Primo Water from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Primo Water from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Price Performance

Primo Water stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.66. 47,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,552. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.05. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.69 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.