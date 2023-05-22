Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) is Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Prometheus Biosciences accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $12,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after acquiring an additional 792,620 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RXDX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.98. 453,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,875. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $197.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.16. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 37.56, a current ratio of 37.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3,768.76% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.36.

Insider Activity at Prometheus Biosciences

In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,221,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 921,320 shares of company stock worth $105,745,913. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prometheus Biosciences Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

