ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Purchased by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $214,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 627,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 273,929 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 11.8% during the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $13,320,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.67. 32,334,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,472,617. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.