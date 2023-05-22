ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP trimmed its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,370,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,759 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up about 0.6% of HRT Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $41,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 597.8% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 47.4% during the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.17. 40,318,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,480,766. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.