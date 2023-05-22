PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PTCT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.07.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

PTCT stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $59.44.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,202,009.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $331,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,202,009.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.