Public Service Enterprise Group’s (PEG) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 92 Resources

PEG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.23. 853,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488,284 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,476,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,900,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

