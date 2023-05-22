Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:PMM opened at $5.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $7.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM)
- Will The Breakout in VanEck Semiconductor ETF Continue?
- Warren Buffett Boosts Occidental Stake, Adds 3.46 Million Shares
- What’s Behind The Recent Meteoric Rise Of Tingo Group
- Is PulteGroup Overbought After Double-Digit Gains?
- Netflix Stock Just Had Its Largest Intraday Gain Since 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.