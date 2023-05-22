Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

PMO stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

