Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Qiagen Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of QGEN opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

