QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Down to $105.86

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $105.86, but opened at $103.67. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $105.06, with a volume of 1,674,318 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.85. The company has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

