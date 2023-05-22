Quantum One Day Trading Volume Hits $252.61 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $560.33 and approximately $252.61 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025679 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018279 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,890.95 or 1.00060073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $300.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

