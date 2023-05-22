Radio Caca (RACA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.20 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $51.17 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000380 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00024742 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009026 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

