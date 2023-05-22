Rajeev Bashyam Rajan Sells 3,065 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $447,827.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 108,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,265.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Tuesday, February 21st, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,195 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $361,801.85.

Atlassian Trading Up 7.7 %

TEAM traded up $11.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.38. 3,093,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,427. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.74.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.