Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RJF. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RJF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.98. The company had a trading volume of 358,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,443. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Raymond James by 552.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 19.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Raymond James by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

