Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.0 %

RYN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 75,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,763. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $42.05.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $376,137,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Rayonier by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,487,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,135,000 after buying an additional 721,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,752,000 after buying an additional 522,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after acquiring an additional 418,687 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 31.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,624,000 after acquiring an additional 345,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

