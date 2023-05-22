Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

RTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.88.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $95.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,663. The company has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.