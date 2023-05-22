Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: DRETF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2023 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

5/18/2023 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/18/2023 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

5/17/2023 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is now covered by analysts at Desjardins. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2023 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.00.

4/18/2023 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/13/2023 – Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DRETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.76. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

