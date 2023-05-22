Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.09.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.17.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 808.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

