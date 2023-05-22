Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYEM remained flat at $17.72 during trading on Monday. 25,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.