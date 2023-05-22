Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,463 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $421.29. 1,243,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $408.66 and its 200-day moving average is $401.57. The company has a market cap of $313.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

