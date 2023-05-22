Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.44.

Globant Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.39. The stock had a trading volume of 292,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,324. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.89. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.67 million. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.