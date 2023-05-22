Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $2.79 on Monday, hitting $142.24. 484,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,362. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

