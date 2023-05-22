Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,766 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up about 1.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 443.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,967,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $11.51. 26,929,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,339,273. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

