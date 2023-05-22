Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,141 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 56.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRB traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $29.36. 382,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

