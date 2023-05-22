Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,280 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 964,789 shares of company stock valued at $58,349,440 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTD traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,853. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.47, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.