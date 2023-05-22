Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 992 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.52. 852,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,057. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

