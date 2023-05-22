Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Medifast by 6,509.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 76.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Medifast by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medifast

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of MED stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $90.25. 47,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,799. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.33. The stock has a market cap of $982.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $192.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medifast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

